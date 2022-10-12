Hubble detects a jet blasting from star crash at 99.97% the speed of light

Two days later, astronomers aimed the Hubble Telescope at the site of the explosion, where the neutron stars collapsed into a black hole and the gravity began pulling material towards it. That material formed a spinning disk that generated jets moving outward. The fast-moving jet slammed into each other and swept up material and debris. Part of this debris included substance that formed the jet.

Locating the explosion

The Hubble Telescope measurements were combined with observations from different astronomical radio equipment, including the various National Science Foundation radio telescopes working together for very long baseline interferometry (VLBI). The statistics from the radio telescopes were taken 75 days and 230 days after the crash.

By combining the various observations, scientists could identify the location of the explosion with accuracy.

Speed of the jet

The rapid speed of the jet happened to be an illusion, appearing to go faster than the speed of light, although such an outcome is not possible. “The Hubble measurement showed the jet was moving at an apparent velocity of seven times the speed of light. The radio observations show the jet later had decelerated to an apparent speed of four times faster than the speed of light,” NASA said on its website.