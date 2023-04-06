Hubble spots rare double quasar that existed when universe was 3 billion years old

And Hubble space telescope has peered back in time to capture one such moment — a pair of gravitationally bound quasars within two merging galaxies.

This ferocious event occurred when the universe was only three billion years old, making it a surprising and unusual discovery.

"We don't see a lot of double quasars at this early time in the universe. And that's why this discovery is so exciting," said Yu-Ching Chen of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and lead author of this study, in a NASA statement.

Confirming the double-quasars

A quasar is a luminous object found in the center of a galaxy that is the result of large amounts of radiation. It is believed that they contain active supermassive black holes, which fuel quasars. The powerful jets of energy released by black holes provide the light for quasars. This light is visible from billions of light-years away. Looking at quasars is thus equivalent to looking at a black hole for astronomers.

It is unusual to come across double-quasar candidates. Initially, the team assumed the data was from a single quasar that had been distorted by the gravitational lens, making it appear to be two.

The team confirmed that these two are indeed supermassive black holes, thanks to Hubble's high resolution. These two quasars were confirmed by follow-up observations from ESA's Gaia, which precisely measured the positions, distances, and motions of these celestial objects.