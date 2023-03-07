Trending
Hubble Telescope
Electric supercar
Sun rays on Mars
Tuberculosis vaccine
AI Art Generator
JAXA H3 rocket launch
Industrial Revolution inventions

Hubble’s orbit has fallen by 333 miles since 1990, affecting its images

So low that Starlink satellites have started photobombing its images.
Can Emir
| Mar 07, 2023 10:40 AM EST
Created: Mar 07, 2023 10:40 AM EST
science
Satellite trails on space telescope images
Satellite trails on space telescope images

Kruk et al. 

Starlink and other broadband satellite constellations will threaten astronomical viewing in the upcoming years.

Today, a team of astronomers has demonstrated that the satellite issue can't be solved even by the Hubble Space Telescope.

With the deployment of Starlink and other communication satellite constellations, an increasing understanding of their detrimental impact on astronomy has emerged. The expanding number of internet satellites in Earth orbit has been noted as challenging astronomical studies using ground-based observatories by the international astronomy community. These worries are currently affecting Hubble.

A recent study article published in Nature Astronomy details the impact satellites have on Hubble's Low-Earth Orbit astronomical investigations, "The impact of satellite trails on Hubble Space Telescope observations." The study's lead author is Sandor Kruk, a research scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.

Drag is causing the Hubble's orbit to degrade progressively. It was sent into orbit in 1990 at 340 miles (547 km) from Earth. It has since shrunk to only 333 miles (538 km). As it decays, the telescope becomes more sensitive to a greater variety of satellites above it. The telescope's position, angle, and pointing all affect how sensitive it is.

The authors used machine learning and citizen scientists to evaluate 20 years of Hubble pictures. Their analysis revealed that satellite traces were present in 2.7 percent of Hubble's photos from that era. Nobody should be surprised that when more satellites are launched into orbit, more satellite trails are visible in the photographs over time. Satellite trails are likelier because Hubble photos typically have an 11-minute exposure time. The scientists discovered 144 Hubble photos with several satellite traces. 133 had two trails, ten had three, and one had four.

Most Popular

Given all the information available, the scientists estimated the probability of spotting a satellite trace in any Hubble image taken since 2009. The exposure duration for the graph that follows is 11.2 minutes. The two picture groupings are the Wide Field Camera 3 Ultraviolet channel and the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS)/Wide Field Camera (WFC). The likelihood of spotting a satellite trace in a picture increased by 59 percent and 71 percent, respectively.

We can't argue how useful satellites are, but their impact on astronomy needs to be discussed.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
Expert: Building management system can cut emissions, boost sustainability

Savings from installing a BMS provide a return on investment within five years while helping the planet stay cooler.

Ameya Paleja | 2/22/2023
Biohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one day
sciencepremiumBiohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one day
Sade Agard| 9/23/2022
The unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?
sciencepremiumThe unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?
Baba Tamim| 9/26/2022
More Stories
science
'Unusual' circles of sand spotted by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
Sade Agard| 3/7/2023
science
In a first, scientists record shockwaves in the cosmic web
Sejal Sharma| 3/7/2023
science
Thousands of Ice Age fossils disrupt 500-mile-long solar energy line
Sade Agard| 3/7/2023