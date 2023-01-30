Hubble is still going strong, captures stunning new fiery nebula image

Hubble captures stunning Soul Nebula

The Hubble Space Telescope captured the fiery image of the Soul Nebula, which is located roughly 7,000 light-years away from Earth late last year. The new image reveals a number of impressive features, according to the Hubble team. One of the stand-out features is a free-floating evaporating gaseous globule (frEGG) that can be seen as a dark floating cloud near the top of the image.

The frEGG, dubbed KAG2008 globule 13 and designated J025838.6+604259, belongs to a class of evaporating gaseous globules (EGGs) that occur in nebulae when energetic radiation from young stars ionizes surrounding gas by removing their electrons. The gas then disperses away from the stars via a process called photoevaporation.

FrEGGs differ from EGGs due to the fact that they are detached from the surrounding gas, giving them a teardrop-like appearance. Both are a source of interest for the astronomical community as it is believed they may act as stellar birthing grounds.

As a European Space Agency (ESA) statement explains, "their relative opacity means that the gas within them is protected from ionization and photoevaporation. This is thought to be important for the formation of protostars, and it is predicted that many FrEGGs and EGGs will play host to the birth of new stars."

Astronomers only discovered EGGs recently; however, one notable example is viewable in an iconic Hubble image published in 1995, showing the tips of the Pillars of Creation.