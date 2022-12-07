Here are 10 outstanding images taken by Hubble Space Telescope

This way, the Hubble Space Telescope has studied more than 40,000 cosmic objects since its launch in 1990, according to NASA.

Many of these studies led to important discoveries. For example, scientists were able to narrow down the age of the universe from a range of ten to 20 billion years to roughly 13.7 billion years using the Hubble Telescope's measurements of Cepheid variable stars. From Hubble images, astronomists were able to detect four moons around Pluto (Nix and Hydra in 2005, Kerberos in 2011, and Styx in 2012) as well.

Hubble Telescope galaxy images

Hubble Space Telescope has been able to take photos of several galaxies across the universe. Here are some of the most outstanding ones.

1. NGC 1961

NGC 1961 is a spiral galaxy in the circumpolar constellation Camelopardalis.

Spiral galaxies represent up to 60 percent of the galaxies that we can find in the universe. NGC 1961, particularly, is an intermediate spiral galaxy, which means that it doesn't have a well-defined bar of stars at its center. But as an AGN (active galactic nuclei) galaxy, its center is very bright, and it could be outshining many of its stars.

NGC 1961 is located about 180 million light-years away and is likely more than 220,000 light-years across.

First spotted by William Herschel on December 3, 1788, NGC 1961 is part of a little group of nine galaxies with the same name.

2. CGCG 396-2

CGCG 396-2 is a multi-armed galaxy merger.

This means that CGCG 396-2 is the result of the collision of two or more galaxies involved in a violent gravitational interaction.

This galaxy is located about 520 million light-years away in the constellation Orion.

According to NASA, CGCG 396-2 was selected as one of the most intriguing astronomical objects via public vote.