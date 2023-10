The vast cosmos continues to surprise the space community every now and then.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has gazed upon one of the most brilliant explosions ever detected in the cosmos.

This extremely bright cosmic event is called a Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT). Astronomers made the first finding of LFBOT phenomena in 2018. This first recorded event occurred around 200 million light-years away from Earth.

Since then, only a small number of such occurrences have been observed.

For this reason, LFBOT occurrence remains shrouded in mystery, and not much is known about these dazzling cosmic events.

This recent finding has baffled scientists even more since it was discovered in an unexpected location — distant from any host galaxy.