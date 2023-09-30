Hubble spots expansion of 20,000-year-old supernova explosion

Hubble spots expansion of 20,000-year-old supernova explosionCygnus Loop is located about 1,500 light years away from Earth.Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 30, 2023 03:11 AM ESTCreated: Sep 30, 2023 03:11 AM ESTscienceCygnus Loop's shockwave expansionNASA, ESA, Ravi Sankrit (STScI) Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured the expansion of a cataclysmic stellar explosion into the boundless expanse of space.Following a supernova event, the shredded remains of a massive star continue to hurtle through space at breakneck speeds.Hubble skillfully imaged the expanding shell of gas and dust of the Cygnus Loop, a nearby supernova remnant situated 1,500 light years away from Earth. It was formed 20,000 years ago by the explosion of a massive star.The Cygnus Loop has a bubble-like shape and spans around 120 light-years in diameter. As per the official release, “the distance to its center is approximately 2,600 light-years. The entire nebula has a width of six full Moons as seen in the sky." Ride the (shock) wave!This time-lapse video shows Hubble images of the Cygnus Loop, the tattered remnants of a star's supernova explosion, taken in 2001 and 2020.The remnant's shock front has expanded with time, traveling at over half a million mph: https://t.co/giqvWllxv1 pic.twitter.com/zGsslAqdgZ— Hubble (@NASAHubble) September 29, 2023The shock wave expansion into the spaceHubble targeted on small section of this growing supernova bubble, precisely where the explosion's shockwave collides with the surrounding space material.The space observatory images taken between 2001 and 2020 clearly show the expansion of the remnant's shockwave front over time.Upon the initial supernova explosion, a shockwave is sent out through the star's core. After passing through the star material, it expands outward into the surrounding space. Hubble's images and data were critical in calculating how fast the supernova's shockwave has been expanding. Interestingly, scientists discovered that the shockwave had maintained its velocity without slowing for the past two decades, crashing across space at a remarkable speed of almost half a million miles per hour. Surprisingly, this speed is comparable to traveling from Earth to the Moon in less than half an hour."Hubble is the only way that we can actually watch what's happening at the edge of the bubble with such clarity. The Hubble images are spectacular when you look at them in detail. They're telling us about the density differences encountered by the supernova shocks as they propagate through space, and the turbulence in the regions behind these shocks," said Ravi Sankrit, an astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, in the press release. Wispy tendrils of hot dust and gas glow brightly in this ultraviolet image of the Cygnus LoopNASA/JPL-Caltech Filaments appear crumpled sheetThe scientists also made a time-lapse movie depicting the bubble's development using Hubble's extensive data. It portrays the movement of luminous hydrogen filaments against the backdrop of stars while maintaining their structure over time. As the shockwave travels from the explosion site to the interstellar medium, it triggers a reaction in which the "invisible neutral hydrogen" is heated to temperatures of one million degrees Fahrenheit. As electrons get charged and produce photons, the superheated gas begins to emanate a radiant light. Moreover, the close-up of a section of the filaments extending roughly two light-years appears like a crumpled sheet when viewed from the side."You're seeing ripples in the sheet that is being seen edge-on, so it looks like twisted ribbons of light. Those wiggles arise as the shock wave encounters more or less dense material in the interstellar medium," said William Blair of the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland. "When we pointed Hubble at the Cygnus Loop we knew that this was the leading edge of a shock front, which we wanted to study. When we got the initial picture and saw this incredible, delicate ribbon of light, well, that was a bonus. We didn't know it was going to resolve that kind of structure," said Blair. The latest details of Cygnus Loop were published in the Astrophysical Journal in April 2023. 