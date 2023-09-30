Hubble spots expansion of 20,000-year-old supernova explosion

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured the expansion of a cataclysmic stellar explosion into the boundless expanse of space.

Following a supernova event, the shredded remains of a massive star continue to hurtle through space at breakneck speeds.

Hubble skillfully imaged the expanding shell of gas and dust of the Cygnus Loop, a nearby supernova remnant situated 1,500 light years away from Earth. It was formed 20,000 years ago by the explosion of a massive star.

The Cygnus Loop has a bubble-like shape and spans around 120 light-years in diameter.

As per the official release, “the distance to its center is approximately 2,600 light-years. The entire nebula has a width of six full Moons as seen in the sky.”