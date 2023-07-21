'Spectacular observation': Hubble Telescope spots 37 space boulders ejected by DART asteroid impact

The sharp optics of the Hubble Space Telescope have provided glimpses into the aftermath of a spacecraft collision on the small asteroid Dimorphos.

Using Hubble’s images, astronomers have spotted around 37 boulders that appear to have been "lifted off" the asteroid's surface upon impact.

On September 26, 2022, Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft crashed deliberately into a Dimorphos at a speed of roughly 13,000 miles per hour (20,921 kilometers per hour).

The collision slightly altered the trajectory of Dimorphos’s orbit around the larger asteroid, Didymos. The mission was hailed as the first successful planetary defense test to divert potentially harmful asteroids on their way to Earth.