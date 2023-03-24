Hubble telescope unravels the weather secrets of Jupiter and Uranus

Recently, it disclosed exquisite details about the changing weather patterns and seasonal shifts on Jupiter and Uranus. Scientists are observing variations in cloud cover, storm activity, and wind speeds to gather extensive information about the atmospheric conditions on these planets.

Jupiter's changing dynamics

Jupiter is the most giant planet in our solar system, known for its turbulent weather systems. It has an iconic Great Red Spot indicating a massive storm raging for centuries. The latest observations of Hubble reveal that Jupiter's cloud bands are changing color. Some areas are becoming darker and others lighter. Most likely, the shifts in the concentration of chemicals that make up the clouds are causing this color variation.

Furthermore, Hubble has been monitoring the wind speeds in Jupiter's equatorial jet stream, which have been increasing over the past few years. These findings are essential for understanding the complex dynamics of Jupiter's atmosphere and how the planet's weather systems evolve over time.

Atmospheric transitions on Uranus

Meanwhile, Hubble's observations have also captured the unique seasonal changes on Uranus. Unlike other planets in our solar system, Uranus has an extreme tilt. Because of this, its poles experience 21-year-long seasons of constant sunlight or darkness. As a result, Uranus undergoes dramatic changes in its atmosphere. The onset of spring causes the planet's cloud cover to increase and storms to intensify.