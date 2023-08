Paleontologists have found the remarkable fossil remnants of one of Southern Peru's biggest and heaviest mammals ever discovered.

The 39 million-year-old fossil remains belonged to Perucetus colossus, a large prehistoric whale species from the middle Eocene epoch. The newly identified species belong to the basilosaurid family, which includes extinct cetaceans such as whales and dolphins.

Paleontologists from Germany's State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart investigated the fossils.

According to the official statement, this new whale has an estimated skeleton mass greater than any known mammal or marine creature.

The creature is much heavier than blue whales

The size and weight of the partial fossilized skeleton, which included 13 vertebrae, four ribs, and one hip bone, led to the conclusion that it was the heaviest ancient creature.