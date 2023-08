The newly formed universe was a chaotic place that hosted some of the most extreme cataclysmic events.

During this early period, a new form of super-energetic colossal bubbles may have formed and crashed into each other at high speeds. Researchers have given these immense bubbles the moniker "bubbletrons" in a recent study.

The volatile interaction of these gigantic bubbles would have produced enormous energy, even exceeding the energy generated by contemporary particle accelerators.

According to Live Science, the bubbletrons' energy may have spurred the development of elusive dark matter particles and microscopic black holes in the early universe.