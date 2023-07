As the Arctic region warms, melting glaciers are revealing previously hidden underground springs, which have the potential to release significant amounts of methane into the atmosphere, according to a study published in Nature Geoscience on July 6.

Until now, the springs hadn't previously been recognized as a potential source of the greenhouse gas, highlighting the significance of accounting for them in the global carbon budget.

Discovering the Arctic's methane-releasing springs on a snowmobile

"These springs are a considerable, and potentially growing, source of methane emissions — one that has been missing from our estimations of the global methane budget until now," said lead author Gabrielle Kleber from Cambridge's Department of Earth Sciences in a press release.