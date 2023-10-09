Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Huge solar storm proof found in 14,300-year-old tree rings

The findings suggest that it could possibly be one of the most massive ever recorded.
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Oct 09, 2023 02:00 AM EST
science
Artist illustration of events on the sun changing the conditions in Near-Earth space

NASA 

The record of Earth's exposure to increased cosmic radiation is often inscribed in the tree rings.

Recently, scientists discovered evidence of an extraordinarily violent solar storm that slammed Earth some 14,300 years ago by analyzing ancient tree rings. 

Notably, the findings suggest that it could possibly be one of the most massive ever recorded.

Solar storms are caused by the Sun unleashing massive amounts of energy in the form of solar flares and coronal mass ejections. 

In this new study, an international team of scientists identified a substantial rise in radiocarbon levels by examining ancient tree rings found in the French Alps.

Related

Examination of ancient tree rings

Previous research has shown that a major solar storm can leave a distinct imprint in the form of a radiocarbon spike in tree rings. 

When space radiation interacts with the Earth's atmosphere, it can convert some nitrogen atoms into a type of carbon. Plants subsequently absorb this carbon. Scientists may get a record of high radiation events extending back thousands of years by linking spikes in this carbon isotope with tree growth rings.

“Radiocarbon is constantly being produced in the upper atmosphere through a chain of reactions initiated by cosmic rays. Recently, scientists have found that extreme solar events, including solar flares and coronal mass ejections, can also create short-term bursts of energetic particles, which are preserved as huge spikes in radiocarbon production occurring over the course of just a single year,” said Edouard Bard, professor of climate and ocean evolution at the Collège de France and CEREGE, and lead author of the study, in an official release

For this study, the team analyzed radiocarbon levels in well-preserved ancient trees along the Drouzet River's eroded banks, located near Gap in the Southern French Alps.

Tree rings of a buried subfossil tree in the Drouzet river

Cécile Miramont 

The researchers then linked this radiocarbon increase to measurements of beryllium, a chemical element found in Greenland ice cores. According to the results, the surge was caused by a big solar storm that presumably sent large amounts of energetic particles into Earth's atmosphere.

Bard added: “Direct instrumental measurements of solar activity only began in the 17th century with the counting of sunspots. Nowadays, we also obtain detailed records using ground-based observatories, space probes, and satellites. However, all these short-term instrumental records are insufficient for a complete understanding of the Sun. Radiocarbon measured in tree-rings, used alongside beryllium in polar ice cores, provide the best way to understand the Sun’s behavior further back into the past.”  

Disastrous impacts on our widespread tech infrastructure

Over the past 15,000 years, nine severe solar storms, known as Miyake Events, have been identified. Among these events, the most recent confirmed ones occurred in 993 AD and 774 AD. 

The team highlights that this newly confirmed solar storm is the most powerful ever detected, measuring almost twice as powerful as the previous two events. 

A solar storm of this scale might have disastrous impacts on our widespread modern technological infrastructure. These intense radiation emissions can interrupt radio transmission, disrupt GPS signals, and harm Earth-orbiting satellites. Thereby incurring damage in billions of pounds. 

“Extreme solar storms could have huge impacts on Earth. Such super storms could permanently damage the transformers in our electricity grids, resulting in huge and widespread blackouts lasting months. They could also result in permanent damage to the satellites that we all rely on for navigation and telecommunication, leaving them unusable. They would also create severe radiation risks to astronauts,” said Tim Heaton at the University of Leeds. 

The findings were published in the journal The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences.

