Huge solar storm proof found in 14,300-year-old tree rings

The record of Earth's exposure to increased cosmic radiation is often inscribed in the tree rings.

Recently, scientists discovered evidence of an extraordinarily violent solar storm that slammed Earth some 14,300 years ago by analyzing ancient tree rings.

Notably, the findings suggest that it could possibly be one of the most massive ever recorded.

Solar storms are caused by the Sun unleashing massive amounts of energy in the form of solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

In this new study, an international team of scientists identified a substantial rise in radiocarbon levels by examining ancient tree rings found in the French Alps.