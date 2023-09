A star 20 million-light-year away from Earth was observed shedding exceptionally high mass right before undergoing a supernova explosion.

Supernovae are enigmatic as they mark a star's dramatic end, and many facets of these stellar explosions remain unclear.

In fact, the significant weight loss detected in this recent discovery challenges the standard theory of stellar evolution.

As per the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) official release, this star released an entire solar mass of material in the year leading up to its explosion.

Observing this supernova could help scientists learn more about the processes that occur in the year just before a star's death and subsequent explosion.