Human ancestors co-existed with dinosaurs before surviving asteroid impact

A new study claims that human ancestors and dinosaurs coexisted for a brief period of time before the devastating asteroid crash.

Not precisely humans but the ancient placental mammal lineage that includes humans, dogs, and bats.

Researchers from the Universities of Bristol and Fribourg reached this conclusion after studying thousands of placental mammal fossils.

The extensive fossil data analysis

About 66 million years ago, when a giant space rock blasted into Earth, it wiped out all non-avian dinosaurs. And this catastrophic event became known as the Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) mass extinction.

Researchers have long sought evidence to determine whether placental animals coexisted with the massive dinosaurs or appeared on Earth only after the catastrophic extinction.