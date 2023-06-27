Human ancestors co-existed with dinosaurs before surviving asteroid impact

Human ancestors co-existed with dinosaurs before surviving asteroid impactOK, not precisely humans. But the ancient placental mammal lineage that includes humans, dogs, and bats.Mrigakshi Dixit| Jun 27, 2023 10:02 AM ESTCreated: Jun 27, 2023 10:02 AM ESTscienceRepresentational image of dinosaurs.Orla/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new study claims that human ancestors and dinosaurs coexisted for a brief period of time before the devastating asteroid crash. Not precisely humans but the ancient placental mammal lineage that includes humans, dogs, and bats.Researchers from the Universities of Bristol and Fribourg reached this conclusion after studying thousands of placental mammal fossils. The extensive fossil data analysis About 66 million years ago, when a giant space rock blasted into Earth, it wiped out all non-avian dinosaurs. And this catastrophic event became known as the Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) mass extinction. Researchers have long sought evidence to determine whether placental animals coexisted with the massive dinosaurs or appeared on Earth only after the catastrophic extinction. See Also Related 72 million-year-old fossils of new duck-billed dinosaur species discovered in Chile Ancient humans butchered one other 1.45 million years ago, here's proof New dinosaur species discovered in Spain thanks to fossil fragments The official release stated that the fossil evidence of placental mammals goes back less than 66 million years old. This suggests that the placental mammals' group likely emerged post-mass extinction. However, molecular data analysis paints a different picture, indicating that placental mammal fossils predate extinction. To get a more accurate conclusion, the researchers in this new study gathered extensive fossil data from placental mammal groups dating back to the mass extinction 66 million years ago.“We pulled together thousands of fossils of placental mammals and were able to see the patterns of origination and extinction of the different groups. Based on this, we could estimate when placental mammals evolved,” said Emily Carlisle, lead author from the University of Bristol, in an official release. They analyzed the fossil records statistically to determine the exact origin of placental mammals. The findings reveal that the group evolved before the mass extinction, implying that placental mammals co-existed with dinosaurs for a brief time. It is believed that primates (a group that includes human lineage) evolved during the period of the dinosaurs before the K-Pg mass extinction.Although, the modern lineages of placental mammals began to emerge only after the asteroid impact. This means that placental mammals were likely able to diversify post the demise of the majestic dinosaurs. “The model we used estimates origination ages based on when lineages first appear in the fossil record and the pattern of species diversity through time for the lineage. It can also estimate extinction ages based on the last appearances when the group is extinct,” explained Daniele Silvestro, a co-author from the University of Fribourg.The study results were been published in Current Biology on June 27.HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processor300 million cigarette butts and counting: Indian company converts them into beautiful productsChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceCan we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's futureMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanIs wireless tech about to supercharge your world?Plasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closerTitanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayDecoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptation Job Board