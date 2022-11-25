Breakthrough study reveals that human and octopus brains have common features

As said in the statement, the last known common ancestor of humans and cephalopods is a rudimentary wormlike animal with low intelligence and basic eyespots, which can be found if we travel far enough back in evolutionary history.

Invertebrates did not develop vast and sophisticated brains with different cognitive capacities, as did vertebrates, particularly primates and other mammals. The cephalopods are the sole exception.

Benthoctopus is a kind of cephalopod. Wikimedia Commons

"This is what connects us to the octopus!"

According to Professor Nikolaus Rajewsky, Scientific Director of the Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology of the Max Delbrück Center, the study's findings might mean miRNAs play a crucial role in developing complex brains. "This is what connects us to the octopus!" says Rajewsky.

These cephalopods are known to engage in significant RNA editing, which means they frequently use certain enzymes that can recode their RNA. This made Rajewsky wonder if octopuses had any other RNA tricks up their sleeves in addition to being skilled editors.

The largest microRNA families in the animal world

“This is the third-largest expansion of microRNA families in the animal world and the largest outside of vertebrates,” says lead author Grygoriy Zolotarov, MD, a Ukrainian scientist who interned in Rajewsky’s lab at MDC-BIMSB while finishing medical school in Prague.