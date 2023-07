The human body is host to millions of micro-organisms.

Together these make up the human microbiome.

Scientists now believe the human microbiome plays an important role in our physical and mental health.

Would you be terrified to learn that there were millions of organisms living in and on your body? Let's hope not, because right now, your body is host to millions of microbes such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses. These are collectively called the human microbiome or human microbiota.

The organisms of the microbiota inhabit various parts of our bodies, such as the skin, mouth, gut, and reproductive organs. The human microbiome is very intricate, with some microbes assisting with various body functions, but the precise role of the majority of them is not known.

For a long time, it was assumed that the ratio of microbes to human cells was around 10:1, based on estimates by microbiologist Thomas Luckey. However, in 2016, a study led by Ron Sender from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, estimated the ratio of microbial-to-human cells to be closer to 1:1.