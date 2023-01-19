Human population: What the number reveals about life on Earth

We'll also look at estimates of the future size of the world's population.

How many people are in the world?

As of November 2022, the estimated world population is about eight billion. It is challenging to know the exact number of people in the world at any given time because the population size in any given country is constantly changing due to births, deaths, and migration.

However, population estimates are regularly calculated by organizations such as the United Nations. They use data from national governments and other reliable sources to make projections about global human population trends.

What is the 'Global Population Growth Rate?'

The global population growth rate is the rate at which the Earth's population increases or decreases over a given period. The population growth rate is typically measured as a percentage change in population size over a specific period, such as a year or decade.

As of 2022, the global population growth rate was estimated to be around 0.84 percent per year. In other words, Earth's population is increasing by approximately 0.84 percent each year.

That said, over the past 50 years, the global population growth rate has decreased from about 2 percent to less than 1.0 percent annually. This is due to various factors, including but not limited to declining fertility rates and higher mortality rates from an aging population.

Global Population Growth Rate Per Year: 1950-2100 Our World Data/Max Roser

Some studies suggest that we can also blame the Covid-19 virus for this phenomenon. In many countries, people report they plan to postpone having children or have fewer children as a result of the pandemic.

This may have played a role in slashing the global growth rate to less than one percent- the lowest Earth has seen since the Second World War.

In particular, China's population fell in 2022 for the first time in 60 years, with one official describing the country as entering an "era of negative population growth."

While China's strong zero-Covid policy of limiting coronavirus may have expedited its own population decline, it is also believed that China's rigorous one-child policy (imposed in the 1980s; which was lifted in 2016), which limited the number of children a couple could have, contributed.

Although the Chinese government is now working to encourage people to have more children, with subsidies and tax breaks, the earlier discouraging of having more than one child combined with the rising costs of modern living, has led to resistance among couples.