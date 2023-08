Opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids like fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription. Most patients are given weaker opioids as pain relievers. But these classes of drugs are also heavily misused.

And they can have some serious repercussions. Globally, around 600,000 people died due to drug overdose in 2019, as per WHO. Close to 80 percent of these deaths were related to opioids, and about 25 percent were caused by opioid overdose. Medication like naloxone (or called NARCAN more commonly), which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, already exists.

Now, researchers at the University of Montana (UMT) have developed a vaccine that could protect those struggling with drug addiction or those at risk of accidental overdose, according to a press release by the University of Montana on August 29.