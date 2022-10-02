Humanity’s future beyond Earth: Multiplanetary or Islands in Space?
- You can't build massive space habitats without harvesting resources from nearby asteroids.
- The resources of the Moon and asteroids are needed to create their proposed habitats.
- The prospects for colonization of other planetary surfaces are unappealing.
It is an exciting time to be alive for fans of space exploration. Between the launch of Artemis I, the fabled "return to the Moon," plans to send the first astronauts to Mars in the next decade, and the almost-daily updates coming from the commercial space industry, there is a level of interest and activity in space that has not been seen for generations.