Humans ‘100% behind’ recent record-breaking weather events

Scientists around the world are worried about recent weather events and say humans are “100 percent behind” the worrisome rise in temperatures and accompanying side effects, according to a report published by BBC News on Saturday.

Among them was the hottest day ever recorded in July, breaking the global average temperature record set in 2016.

Average global temperature topped 17C for the first time this month, reaching 17.08C on 6 July.

And this event was human-caused, said experts, noting that human activities are behind a planet warmed by more and more greenhouse gasses.

"Humans are 100% behind the upward trend," told BBC News climate scientist Dr Friederike Otto, from Imperial College London.