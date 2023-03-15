Are humans 'freezing' their diseases on Mount Everest? Yes, finds study

But that’s not all humans are leaving behind on the world’s highest peak.

A recent study on microorganisms found at high elevations revealed a low diversity of bacteria, protists, and fungi left by the climbers scaling Mount Everest, which is now acting as a deep freezer for these organisms. These microorganisms can lay dormant for decades and even centuries.

Microbes on Mount Everest

Even though the environmental conditions are extreme up there at 7,900 feet above sea level, researchers have been able to collect and cultivate the fungi and bacteria. It’s believed that most of these microorganisms aren’t alive, given the weather experienced at such high elevations.

However, what surprised the scientists was that these microorganisms - Staphylococcus, one of the most common skin and nose bacteria, and Streptococcus, the dominant genus in the human mouth - could survive and lay dormant in the extreme cold.

Senior author Steven Schmidt, a microbial ecologist at the University of Colorado Boulder, said in a press release, "If somebody even blew their nose or coughed, that's the kind of thing that might show up."

Image 1: View from sampling location, Image 2: The surface at the collection site L. Baker Perry/National Geographic

Scientists have always known that there were microbes present on Everest. Still, the samples collected by the team represent the highest elevation sediment environment to be explored for microorganisms using cultivation-independent next-generation sequencing methods.