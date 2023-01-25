Can humans still grow fur? New study discovers the genes

This is where a new study comes in. As stated by the University of Utah, a groundbreaking comparison of genetic codes from 62 animals is beginning to tell the story of how humans—and other mammals—came to be, naked. The study was published in the journal eLife on Nov .07.

Can we 'turn on' genes for thick hair?

According to the study, humans appear to have the genes for a thick layer of body hair, but evolution has rendered them inactive. It also identifies several genes and genomic areas that appear to be crucial for the development of hair.

The study goes on to show that nature has at least nine times used specific methods for creating hair in mammals from different evolutionary branches. The researchers believe this insight may eventually lead to novel treatments for those who have hair loss issues or who have undergone chemotherapy or balding.

“We have taken the creative approach of using biological diversity to learn about our own genetics,” says Nathan Clark, Ph.D., a human geneticist at U of U Health. Clark carried out much of the research while at the University of Pittsburgh with Amanda Kowalczyk, Ph.D., and Maria Chikina, Ph.D. “This is helping us to pinpoint regions of our genome that contribute to something important to us,” they added.

Decoding the mystery of hair loss

Researchers looked for genes in hairless animals that developed more quickly than their counterparts in hairy animals in order to unravel the enigma of mammalian hair loss.