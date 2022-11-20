Humans to live on the moon by end of this decade, NASA official says

"Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations, depending on how long we will be on the surface. They will have habitats, they will have rovers on the ground," he told the BBC. "We are going to be sending people down to the surface, and they are going to be living on that surface and doing science," he added.

The Orion spacecraft successfully took off on Wednesday from Cape Canaveral in Florida after technical issues and hurricanes caused several delays.

The mission saw three fully suited mannequins aboard the aircraft that will now measure the stresses and strains of the Artemis 1 mission providing key data for the future of the ambitious project.

The first step to long-term deep-space exploration

"It's the first step we're taking to long-term deep-space exploration, for not just the United States but for the world. I think this is a historic day for Nasa, but it's also a historic day for all the people who love human space flight and deep-space exploration," Hu said.

The Orion spacecraft NASA

"We are going back to the moon. We're working towards a sustainable program and this is the vehicle that will carry the people that will land us back on the moon again," he added.

If the mission proves successful, it will pave the way for subsequent Artemis 2 and 3 flights, both of which will feature crewed missions to the moon. The Artemis 3 mission, expected to launch in 2026, will witness the return of humans to the surface of the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in December of 1972.