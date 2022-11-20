Humans to live on the moon by end of this decade, NASA official says
Humans are on course to be living and even working on the moon by 2030, a NASA official told BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg program.
Howard Hu, the head of the U.S. agency's Orion lunar spacecraft program, said astronauts could stay on the celestial object for extended periods of time by the end of this decade.
"Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations, depending on how long we will be on the surface. They will have habitats, they will have rovers on the ground," he told the BBC. "We are going to be sending people down to the surface, and they are going to be living on that surface and doing science," he added.
The Orion spacecraft successfully took off on Wednesday from Cape Canaveral in Florida after technical issues and hurricanes caused several delays.
The mission saw three fully suited mannequins aboard the aircraft that will now measure the stresses and strains of the Artemis 1 mission providing key data for the future of the ambitious project.
The first step to long-term deep-space exploration
"It's the first step we're taking to long-term deep-space exploration, for not just the United States but for the world. I think this is a historic day for Nasa, but it's also a historic day for all the people who love human space flight and deep-space exploration," Hu said.
"We are going back to the moon. We're working towards a sustainable program and this is the vehicle that will carry the people that will land us back on the moon again," he added.
If the mission proves successful, it will pave the way for subsequent Artemis 2 and 3 flights, both of which will feature crewed missions to the moon. The Artemis 3 mission, expected to launch in 2026, will witness the return of humans to the surface of the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in December of 1972.
That mission will also be a record-breaking one as it will land the first woman on the moon, a key milestone. It will be followed by a visit that will see the first person of color reach the lunar surface.
Constructing and developing the Lunar Gateway
The Artemis program will also be responsible for the construction and development of the Lunar Gateway, a space station on the moon for astronauts to live on in the future.
"Moving forward is really to Mars," Hu further told the BBC. "That is a bigger stepping stone, a two-year journey, so it's going to be really important to learn beyond our Earth orbit and then do a big step when we go to Mars."
"And the Artemis missions enable us to have a sustainable platform and transportation system that allows us to learn how to operate in that deep space environment, Hu concluded.
Geothermal energy is notorious for the high costs of installation. A woman-led energy company is working to change these notions and reduce energy bills.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
The “last Neanderthal technology” shows the species was in trouble before modern humans got to Europe