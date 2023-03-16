Humidity-capturing crystals may help with Earth's freshwater poverty

A 'new underlying principle of water collection'

Researchers Patrick Commins and Marieh B. Al-Handawi at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) noticed for the first time how water spontaneously condensed from vapor to liquid form and moved across the surface of an organic crystal that was slowly sublimating.

Sublimation is when a substance can change from a solid to a gas without becoming liquid.

They found this process to be brought on by alterations in the width of tiny channels that form over time on the surface of the crystal and direct the condensed water across its surface.

In the paper, they describe this process on crystals of 'hexachlorobenzene,' a compound that is often used as a fungicide.

Due to sublimation, the surface of this substance has a rigid topography with well-defined parallel channels. Dust and even metallic nanoparticles were seen to move autonomously through the channels.

It was discovered that the condensed aerial water, which migrates along the channels as their cross-section and width change over time, is responsible for these particles' mobility.

Water picks up particles on the crystalline surface and carries them down the channel as it widens and sublimes. courtesy of NYUAD

Previous attempts at achieving autonomous water flow have involved either surface chemical alterations or carefully engineered microchannels, as well as on the surfaces of some natural systems, including some plants or insects.

"The motion of water on solid surfaces is one of the most fundamental phenomena found in nature," said co-author Panče Naumov in a press release.