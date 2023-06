Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have revealed findings that point to your backyard hummingbird feeder being more than just a source of entertainment. A portion of the sugar water in these feeders gets converted into alcohol by yeast and bacteria present in the nectar.

This piqued the curiosity of University of California professor of integrative biology Robert Dudley, who raised questions about the role of alcohol in hummingbirds' diets and its effects on their behavior. The study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, provides insights into the fascinating world of hummingbirds and their relationship with alcohol.