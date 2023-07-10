'Hundred times' more probability of finding water on exoplanets, says new study

Are we alone in this vast universe? Are there planets out there that harbor liquid water and ideal conditions for life to thrive?

These are some of the major questions that space scientists hope to find answers to. However, in order to answer these big questions, it is necessary to get into the nitty-gritty of what may allow water to sustain itself on other distant planets.

Now, Rutgers University scientists have postulated that there could be many more Earth-like exoplanets with liquid water.

“We know that the presence of liquid water is essential for life. Our work shows that this water can be found in places we had not much considered. This significantly increases the chances of finding environments where life could, in theory, develop,” said Lujendra Ojha, who is the lead author of this new study, in an official release.