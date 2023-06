The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in the Tonga archipelago was one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in modern history, and the most powerful ever recorded by modern equipment; so much so that it produced the most intense lightning event ever seen.

When the Hunga volcano finally erupted on January 15, 2022, after weeks of rumbling, it produced a spectacular, towering cloud of ash that generated over 200,000 flashes of lightning over the 11 hours of the eruption, according to a new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

“This eruption triggered a supercharged thunderstorm, the likes of which we’ve never seen,” Alexa Van Eaton, a US Geological Survey volcanologist who led the study, said in a statement. “These findings demonstrate a new tool we have to monitor volcanoes at the speed of light and help the USGS’s role to inform ash hazard advisories to aircraft.”