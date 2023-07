A study presented at the National Astronomy Meeting in Cardiff by cosmologists has revealed a new method to uncover the secrets of dark matter by observing gravitational waves produced by merging black holes.

As reported by the Royal Astronomy Society, Dr. Alex Jenkins from University College London led an international team of researchers who used computer simulations to investigate the behavior of gravitational wave signals in simulated universes with different types of dark matter.

Dark matter accounts for a staggering 85 percent of all matter in the Universe. It remains one of the greatest mysteries in cosmology. Scientists are still uncertain about its fundamental properties, including whether it interacts with other particles or passes through them unaffected. Researchers hope to shed light on these questions by studying the formation of galaxies in dense clouds of dark matter, known as haloes.