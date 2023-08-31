Hurricane Idalia: Warm Florida waters fuelling a fiery storm

The US hasn’t had a great history with hurricanes, especially in the last six years. The country has seen eight major Category 3 hurricanes since 2017. And before 2010, it saw one or two landfalls a year. And Idalia is the latest to join the list of terrible hurricanes.

Hurricane Idalia landed in Florida yesterday with a 125 mph (200 kph) wind speed around 8 a.m. ET. It strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane pretty soon. A Category 4 hurricane is when a home's roof structures and exterior walls can be severely damaged, trees can be snapped or uprooted, and power outages are likely to last weeks or months.