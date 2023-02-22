Hybrid breed of invincible 'super pigs' are heading to the US

This is according to a report by Field and Stream published last month.

Dr. Ryan Brook, who leads the University of Saskatchewan’s Canadian Wild Pig Research Project, told the news outlet that Canada’s wild pig problem is only a recent one.

“The U.S. has a 400-plus year history with invasive wild pigs, but we didn’t have any here until the early 1980s,” he said.

“There was a big push to diversify agriculture with species like wild boards and ostriches. Wild boars were brought in from Europe to be raised on farms across Canada.”

Brook added that it was around that time that many farmers and ranchers proceeded to crossbreed wild boars with domestic pigs resulting in bigger “super pigs” that could thrive in cold climates.

“For surviving in cold winters, one of the rules of ecology is the bigger, the better,” Brook explained. “Larger body animals survive the cold better and have better reproduction in those conditions.”

Super pigs escaped or were set free

In the early 2000s, demand dried up for the animals, and farmers proceeded to set them free or let them escape. This resulted in the disaster we have today, as the new species is really hard to eradicate, even in freezing temperatures.