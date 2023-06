Chinese scientists have successfully developed a process of turning seawater into oxygen and hydrogen with the need for desalination, The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports. If true, the process could provide an exciting avenue for producing large amounts of hydrogen for energy production at pennies on the dollar. Moreover, the entire process is powered by renewable sources like wind and solar. Moreover, the entire process is figuratively "swimming" in raw materials as it is situated on an offshore platform.

Working with seawater to make hydrogen can be challenging due to its complex composition of microorganisms and suspended particles. This can result in low electrolysis efficiency and equipment lifespan. The Chinese team, however, utilized an innovative new hydrogen production technology process that forms the platform's beating heart. The nuts and bolts were previously published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature in November 2022.