Hydrogen production takes a step forward with the help of chromium oxide

As the world continues to look for ways to reduce carbon emissions and shifts towards cleaner energy sources, hydrogen has emerged as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. It can be used in transportation, heating, and electricity generation. Hydrogen produces zero emissions when used as a fuel, but its widespread use has been hindered due to the costs of production and scalability.

Researchers from Flinders University in Adelaide have now studied chromium oxide as a catalyst to produce hydrogen from water in a process known as photocatalysis.

The study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces discusses the stability of chromium oxide for hydrogen production using photocatalysis. This can make the overall process more affordable and efficient.

Photocatalysis vs electrocatalysis

There are two ways to produce zero-emissions hydrogen, electrocatalysis and photocatalysis.

Electrocatalysis has been studied for a while, and uses electricity to split water (H2O) molecules into hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2). Electricity works as a catalyst, which means it speeds up the reaction.

Photocatalysis does the same thing but uses light instead of electricity as the catalyst. So light and energy act as catalysts and speed up the reaction.

However, the problem with catalysts is that they can encourage the reaction both ways. This means that it can cause water to split up into hydrogen and oxygen, or it can make hydrogen and oxygen react to form water. The latter is known as a back reaction and needs to be avoided.