Groundbreaking hydrogen separation technique to recover clean energy from unrecyclable waste

The new deal will see the development of an inexpensive groundbreaking hydrogen separation technique that builds upon Powerhouse Energy's expertise in waste treatment and the international track record of Keshmiri’s team in fluid dynamics and thermochemical analysis.

A breakthrough in advanced thermal treatment

The technology is being touted as a potential breakthrough in advanced thermal treatment to recover hydrogen from unrecyclable wastes. If successful, it could make a significant contribution to the UK’s net zero targets and reduce project costs compared to existing recovery methods.

In addition to being ”greener and cheaper”, this new technology would be an important asset to help secure UK energy security at a time of major crisis and uncertainty.

Paul Emmitt, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director at Powerhouse Energy, said the project will allow his company to overcome significant cost barriers to delivering the next generation of cleaner energy technology. The pioneering technique, once commercialized, will promote the faster rollout of inexpensive hydrogen.

The hydrogen is from unrecyclable waste. Yevhen Smyk/iStock

Overcoming a significant cost-prohibitive factor

“The invention has the potential to overcome a significant cost-prohibitive factor for commercial hydrogen extraction from Syngas (ie synthesis gas), a hydrogen-based mixture that can be used as a fuel not just for Powerhouse Energy, but all next-generation advanced thermal technologies, potentially allowing more facilities to be developed for the same available capital, enhancing production towards and even beyond the ambitious 5GW target,” said Emmitt.