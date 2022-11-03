Hydrothermal vent site in the Arctic could provide clues about extraterrestrial life

Hydrothermal vents on ocean floors aren't a new thing. Oceanographers can list hundreds of such vents in each major ocean of the world. Therefore, when the WHOI researchers found the Aurora Hydrothermal vent, they returned, assuming it to be one more such vent with a massive ice cover.

However, a follow-up visit to the site revealed much more about the vent and how it could help scientists look for signs of life on Jupiter's moon Europa and the Saturnian moon Enceladus since they post boast subsurface oceans.

What do we know about the Aurora hydrothermal system?

Apart from being located in the Arctic region, the Aurora hydrothermal system is also unique because it is more than 328 feet (100 m) wide. This is unusually large since the vent is volcanically hosted, and comparable to tectonically hosted systems that assume such sizes.

Compared to other volcanic "black smoker" vents that are basalt hosted, the plumes from the Aurora vent have higher methane values and resemble high-temperature ultramafic-influence vents. Ultramafic rocks are primitive rocks present in the Earth's interior and whose composition resembles that of meteorites.

Pale cream-colored “blobs” near the tops of some chimneys represent geothermally-fueled microbial life WHOI

Ultramafic rocks are also found at slow-spreading ridges, such as the Gakkel Ridge rift valley that moves at about half an inch (one cm) every year and is home to the Aurora hydrothermal system.

How can the hydrothermal vent help us?

Oceanographers may have plotted hundreds of black smoker vents on the sea floor, but most of these interact with the basaltic or silica-rich rocks underneath. Ultramafic rocks and hot water circulation from them is an important concept in origin-of-life and astrobiology research.