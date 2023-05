A research team made up of climatologists and an astronomer has made substantial advancements in our understanding of the Earth's climate and the mechanisms underlying the glacial-interglacial cycle.

The scientists successfully reconstructed the cycle of ice ages, concentrating on the glacial period between 1.6 and 1.2 million years ago, using an updated computer model.

The results, as reported in Nature, shed light on the important role that astronomical forces played during the period. They also offer important new information on the future of the Earth's climate.

Due to the gravitational pull of the sun, moon, and other planets, Earth's orbit around the sun and the direction of its spin axis progressively alter over time.