Ice Age saber-toothed cats and dire wolves had a high prevalence of bone disease in their joints, found a study published in PLOS ONE on July 12.

The findings help to illuminate their health and how this potentially impacted hunting. The high occurrence of OCD also suggests a possible link to declining populations as these species approached extinction.

Poor health and saber-toothed cats' extinction

Dr. Hugo Schmökel, the chief veterinary officer at Evidensia Academy, Sweden, and colleagues examined fossil limb bones from the Late Pleistocene — approximately 55,000 to 12,000 years ago.

The fossils originated from the renowned La Brea Tar Pits, an urban paleontological research site in Los Angeles famed for its remarkably comprehensive preservation of diverse ancient plants and animals.