Ice Ages are triggered by Earth's orbit, and 2 physics concepts prove it

One scientist has proposed a new paradigm to simplify the verification of the Milankovitch hypothesis, according to a study published in the journal Chaos by AIP Publishing on March 7.

How do Milankovitch cycles affect glacial transitions?

Significant variations in the amount of ice on Earth, sea level, carbon dioxide levels, and surface temperatures point to cycles of a lengthy, gradual transition into a glacial period and an abrupt change to a warm, brief interglacial phase.

According to Milutin Milankovitch's theory, the Earth's orbital parameters, such as the shape of its journey around the Sun and the planet's tilt, determine when such cycles occur.

For instance, a slightly closer orbit or a more tilted planet may result in a slight increase in solar radiation. Still, this change would be enough to trigger a feedback loop that causes significant climatic changes. Fundamentally, this theory implies that the climate, a notoriously complex system, may be somewhat predictable.

"The main motivation behind this study was to characterize and illustrate the Milankovitch hypothesis in a simple, elegant, and intuitive way," Pierini said in a press release.

Pierini's "deterministic excitation paradigm" approach establishes a more general connection between Earth's orbital parameters and glacial cycle by combining the physics concepts of relaxation oscillation and excitability.