Scientists have found ice algae loaded with microplastics in the Arctic

Microplastics have been detected across a variety of ecosystems as well as in numerous species, from the highest peak on Everest to the human bloodstream. It’s startling to think about where scientists might find these tiny bits of plastic next.

What’s worse, this type of plastic pollution has the potential to rapidly change the ecosystem, including the pristine environment of the Arctic.

Now, a new study documents the presence of microplastics in Arctic ice algae and how it may affect the food web of the species that thrive in this icy ecosystem.

Dead algae carry microplastics to the deep sea

The study was led by the Alfred Wegener Institute, and it closely monitored algae called Melosira arctica, which is found beneath the Arctic sea ice. In 2021, the team embarked on the research vessel Polarstern to collect algae and surrounding water samples from ice floes.

The algae species was found to have a ten times higher concentration of microplastic bits than the surrounding seawater.

During the spring and summer, these algae grow rapidly (forming small cell chains) beneath sea ice. When the algae cells die, they float down to the seafloor. These cells stick together to form lumps beneath the ice, and when the ice melts, they sink to the bottom of the deep sea.