Enigma of Ice-buried mountains finally solved, thanks to ancient rocks

Finding the hidden mountains beneath Antarctica's ice

"These mountains are much more remote than Mount Everest or the deepest part of the ocean," explained first author Paul Fitzgerald in a press release, an Earth and environmental sciences professor at Syracuse University.

Mountains are finally revealed Paul G. Fitzgerald & John W. Goodge

Now, thanks to innovative rock sampling and radiometric dating, several of the tectonic puzzles of that inaccessible region have been solved.

Fitzgerald and his friend, John Goodge (a professor emeritus of geological sciences at the University of Minnesota Duluth), selected granite boulders ranging in age from 1 to 2 billion years old.

They knew that rocks of this age were not found anywhere in Antarctica. Better yet, they must have originated deep within the ice sheet- may have been from the vast and enigmatic Gamburtsev Subglacial Mountains.

These mountains, in particular, have long baffled scientists because they are entirely covered in ice, and no one is sure what types of rocks make up the range.

We know that when mountains are formed, they are uplifted and create high topography. Due to erosion, rocks are exhumed (i.e., exposed) toward the surface and cool as this happens. Geologists can measure the rate at which a rock cools to determine when mountains formed in the geologic past.