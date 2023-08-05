IEA: Coal use reached a record high of 8.3 billion metric tons in 2022

The International Energy Agency (IEA) released its coal market update last week highlighting that use of the fossil fuel significantly grew last year and continues to do so, according to a news report by the agency.

“Coal consumption in 2022 rose by 3.3% to 8.3 billion tonnes, setting a new record,” noted the press statement. “In 2023 and 2024, small declines in coal-fired power generation are likely to be offset by rises in industrial use of coal, the report predicts, although there are wide variations between geographic regions.”

China, India and Southeast Asian countries will be responsible for 3 out of every 4 tonnes of coal consumed globally in 2023. In Europe, coal use is expected to fall significantly this year as countries move forward with renewables and as nuclear and hydropower bounce back from their recent slumps. Meanwhile, in the United States, lower natural gas prices are driving a move away from the fossil fuel.