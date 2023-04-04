Canada's 'Super Pig' problem is now super big and cannot be contained
Images shared by the Canadian Wild Pig Research Project (CWPRG) present a horrid tale of the rise of the "Super Pig" problem in Canada. Sightings of these pigs have been on the rise for the past few years and now threaten to invade the northern parts of the U.S.
"Super Pigs" are not an alien species or the result of some lab-mediated genetic manipulation either. Ryan Brook, a researcher at the CWPRG, called them so due to their sheer size and ability to survive the Canadian cold.
The species resulted from cross-breeding experiments conducted between wild boards from Europe and domesticated pigs in Canada. Back then, breeders sought to diversify animal agriculture and grow animals that could survive the harsh winters.
About two decades ago, the demand for such cross-bred animals decreased, and Canadian farmers set the animals free or let them escape into the wild. Since the cross-breeding allowed the pigs to survive in the wild, they did ever so quickly. Over the years, their population has thrived, and they are now ready to invade larger cities.
Where have Super Pigs been spotted?
To devise appropriate strategies to mitigate the spread of these 'super pigs, ' researchers must first know where and how the population is spreading. To do so, Brook and his team created a map of the sightings of these pigs over the years and summarized it in the short video below.
Recently, Brooks' posted an updated image on Facebook, which takes more than 54,000 sightings into account, with more than half of them Saskatchewan, he wrote in an accompanying caption.
He also highlighted the population explosion of these "Super Pigs" near Edmonton, raising fears of an urban invasion.
Data for their research comes from a network of trail cameras as well as citizen spotting reports. Brooks added in a separate post that standing corn crops left for grazing is a favorite spot for the pigs since it provides them with both cover and food.
Last year, Brook also advised drivers about the possible risks of collisions with vehicles. Unlike deer eyes that glow in headlights, those of wild pigs do not. What makes it worse is that these super pigs travel in groups consisting of dozens of animals, further increasing the chances of collision.
Populations of these pigs in Canadian areas of Manitoba and Saskatchewan have grown to reasonably high numbers, where their eradication is no longer possible. It is only a matter of time before they begin appearing on the northern borders of the U.S. as well. Citizens are urged to report sightings to local conservation officers.