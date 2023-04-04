Canada's 'Super Pig' problem is now super big and cannot be contained

"Super Pigs" are not an alien species or the result of some lab-mediated genetic manipulation either. Ryan Brook, a researcher at the CWPRG, called them so due to their sheer size and ability to survive the Canadian cold.

The species resulted from cross-breeding experiments conducted between wild boards from Europe and domesticated pigs in Canada. Back then, breeders sought to diversify animal agriculture and grow animals that could survive the harsh winters.

About two decades ago, the demand for such cross-bred animals decreased, and Canadian farmers set the animals free or let them escape into the wild. Since the cross-breeding allowed the pigs to survive in the wild, they did ever so quickly. Over the years, their population has thrived, and they are now ready to invade larger cities.

Pigs spotted within city limits last year Canadian Wild Pig Research Project - CWPRG/ Facebook

Where have Super Pigs been spotted?

To devise appropriate strategies to mitigate the spread of these 'super pigs, ' researchers must first know where and how the population is spreading. To do so, Brook and his team created a map of the sightings of these pigs over the years and summarized it in the short video below.

Recently, Brooks' posted an updated image on Facebook, which takes more than 54,000 sightings into account, with more than half of them Saskatchewan, he wrote in an accompanying caption.

He also highlighted the population explosion of these "Super Pigs" near Edmonton, raising fears of an urban invasion.