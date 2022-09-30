Webb, Hubble telescopes capture images of DART asteroid crash. Take a look

DART, you rocked out there. 🪨https://t.co/QvgoqBQd8r — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) ) September 29, 2022

While Webb observes the universe in the infrared, the Hubble Space Telescope detects optical light, the one visible to the human eye. Observing the impact across an array of wavelengths will reveal the distribution of particle sizes in the expanding dust cloud, helping to determine whether it threw off lots of big chunks or mostly fine dust, according to a press release. Combining the information with ground-based telescope observations will help astronomers understand the effectiveness of a kinetic impact in modifying an asteroid's orbit.

"Webb and Hubble show what we’ve always known to be true at NASA: We learn more when we work together," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. "For the first time, Webb and Hubble have simultaneously captured imagery from the same target in the cosmos: an asteroid impacted by a spacecraft after a seven-million-mile journey. All of humanity eagerly awaits the discoveries to come from Webb, Hubble, and our ground-based telescopes – about the DART mission and beyond."

Webb observed the impact over five hours

The space telescope took one observation of the impact location before the collision took place, and a couple more observations over the next few hours, with its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). The 10 images captured reveal a tight, compact core, with "plumes of material appearing as wisps streaming away from the center of where the impact took place".

Webb flight operators and science teams were presented with unique challenges as DART approached its target because of the asteroid's speed of travel across the sky. The teams worked round the clock in the weeks leading up to the impact to enable and test a method of tracking asteroids moving over three times faster than the original speed limit set for Webb.