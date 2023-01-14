Immortal jellyfish: Scientists are deciphering genes to learn secrets

But to this day, no one has discovered the keys to eternal life. However, there is one exception – a creature no more than four millimeters in size, Turritopsis dohrnii, also known as “the immortal jellyfish”.

Biological immortality, within reach of a jellyfish

Unlike most living organisms, Turritopsis dohrnii can rejuvenate and have biological immortality. This challenges our perception of aging, but how does it do so?

Let’s start by understanding the generic life cycle of a “mortal jellyfish”. It reproduces sexually: the male’s sperm fertilizes the female’s eggs, and the zygote is formed. The zygote grows as a larva and drifts until it attaches itself to the seabed. Once settled, it grows into a polyp, and when ready, it reproduces asexually. To do this, it releases tiny jellyfish from its own body, which then grow to the adult stage and reproduces, before dying.

The immortal jellyfish, Turritopsis dohrnii, also follows this cycle, but after reproducing it does not always die: it can choose an alternative path and reverse its life cycle. Along the path, its jellyfish body shrinks to form something like a sphere called a “cysto”. This drifts until it sticks to the bottom, generating a new polyp, which in turn gives rise to new jellyfish, thus entering the cycle again.

This process can occur endlessly and allows the jellyfish to escape death.

Deciphering the immortal jellyfish genome

The keys to the immortality of Turritopsis dohrnii are written in its DNA, but discovering them has been no easy task.

Our research team, led by Carlos López Otín at the University of Oviedo has contributed to deciphering the genome of this immortal jellyfish. The results have been published in the journal PNAS. This was done by reading letter-by-letter and writing out gene-by-gene all its DNA as if it were a huge instruction book.