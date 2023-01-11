Researchers will shoot a projectile at 9,000 miles an hour for science

Research of this nature has been done earlier, but that was nearly eight decades ago. Back in the 1940s, the U.S. military conducted such studies to gauge the impact of shockwaves from underwater explosions on boats and submarines.

Bryan Schmidt, an assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Case Western Reserve University, expects that the upcoming experiments will be twice as fast as what has previously been studied, and the recording equipment is far superior now.

What the study hopes to capture

The researchers plan to use a 40-foot (12.2 m) long piece of equipment known as the two-stage light gas gun to propel a 0.7-inch (18 mm) projectile into an eight-foot (2.4 m) deep tank of water.

The two-stage propulsion used by the system will enable the projectile to reach higher launch speeds, something scientists use to simulate meteorites hitting the atmosphere. However, all this effort would end up being nothing more than a loud bang and a big splash of water to those witnessing it.

To capture the impact, Schmidt and his team are deploying a special high-speed camera that can capture 200 million frames per second. This is a huge improvement over the 300 frames or so that a smartphone can capture and the 30 frames per second that the human eye can see.

The research is supported by a million-dollar grant being provided by the Office of Naval Research and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research due to its applications in national defense.