Chicxulub crater might be the smoking gun for the dinosaurs' end of days

The impact site, near Chixculub in Mexico, triggered global fires, tsunamis, and a nuclear winter that likely extinguished many long-lived species, including the dinosaurs, in a short time.

But what was it? Where did it come from? And could we survive another today? Let's find out.

What is the Chicxulub crater?

Chicxulub is an impact crater in Mexico located partly onshore and partly offshore of the Yucatán Peninsula's coast. Its center is close to the town of Chicxulub, after which it was given its name. While this impact site is now famous, you can't really "see" it today as it is partially underwater.

It is thought to have been created more than 66 million years ago when an enormous asteroid with a diameter of around 6 miles (10 kilometers) collided with Earth. The crater's diameter and depth are believed to be 110 miles (180 kilometers) and 12 miles (20 kilometers), respectively.

The asteroid that is thought to have kiled the dinosaurs was huge. puchan/iStock

The impactor was estimated to be roughly 6 miles across at the larger end of the scale of estimates. This is hard to visualize just how big that would be. But, to give you some idea of scale, it would be roughly thirty times as wide as the Empire State Building (measured from the base to the tip of its lightning rod at 1,454 feet or 443.2 meters).

It created the second-largest confirmed impact structure on Earth, and its peak ring is the only one that is still whole and easy for scientists to study.

At the time of the impact, the Earth's continents were also closer than they are today (and the Atlantic Ocean was smaller, for example). This may have made the impact possibly more devastating than it may have otherwise been.

Geophysicists Antonio Camargo and Glen Penfield, searching for oil on the Yucatán Peninsula in the late 1970s, discovered the crater. At first, Penfield could not find proof that the geological structure was a crater and gave up looking.

Later, Penfield received samples from Alan R. Hildebrand in 1990, which showed that it was an impact feature. There are signs, such as shattered quartz and tektites in the area, that an impact made the crater.

The impact occurred during the Cretaceous-Paleogene transition (known as the K–Pg or K–T boundary). The Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event, which killed off around 75 percent of all plant and animal species on Earth, including the ancestors all non-avian and non-crocodilian dinosaurs, is now thought to have been caused by the damage and climate change that followed.

How did Chicxulub affect the Earth?

The short answer is that it irrevocably changed the planet forever. Many animals and plants were wiped off the face of the Earth almost overnight, and the evolutionary history of our planet was violently changed.

There are two easy ways to examine how the environmental changes mentioned above affect the world.

Moments after impact, devastation was wrought on the planet. Dimple Bhati/iStock

One can first consider them as a function of time following the impact event. The immediate local and regional impacts happened, including a fireball of radiation, an airblast, and tsunamis. Fires caused by impacts, for example, could have continued for months. Even if the fires did not burn for very long, their aftereffect, like soot cooling, did.

Over time, soot in the air would have led to sulfate aerosols, nitric acid rain, and sulfuric acid rain. The sulfuric acid rain probably continued for 5 to 10 years before it stopped. There would have been decades, if not longer, of greenhouse warming. Some models predict that the greenhouse effect has been around for thousands of years.

Think about what would happen if the event occurred in a single area, like the Raton Basin in Colorado and New Mexico. This is another way to think of the effects on everyone.

The second is the broader impact on the Earth.

After the impact, the temperatures likely went up and down like a yo-yo. There would have been several temperature jumps as debris from the Chicxulub crater showered into the atmosphere. It's possible that the high temperatures burned the grass. Temperatures would then have plunged below those before impact once the atmosphere was covered with dust, soot, and aerosols, blocking the sunlight. It was going to be chilly. Then, once greenhouse gases started to affect the climate over far longer durations, temperatures would again have increased dramatically.

Wildfires and tsunamis would have followed in the wake of the impact. Philip Thurston/iStock

But that is the longer-term impact. Perhaps more interesting is what is thought to have happened minutes, hours, and days after that cataclysmic day.

What happened the day the Chixculub crater formed?

And that is where one group of scientists made some exciting discoveries in 2019.

Sean Gulick, a geologist at the University of Texas at Austin, and several other academics have used a core sample from 2016 to help us learn more about the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction. According to the geologic time scale, this portion is meant to include the first day after the asteroid impact, making it the first day of the Cenozoic since the Cretaceous ended at the time of the impact, according to Gulick.

The research team's paper, "The First Day of the Cenozoic," was released in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

According to the study, when an asteroid the size of the Chicxulub impactor, which is thought to have been over 6 miles (10 km) wide, collides with the planet, the material is pulled up from underneath the surface and thrown into the air, resulting in the collapse of a circular mountain range inside the crater.

You can see this process in miniature if you drop something into a body of water. Watching some slow-motion footage of the reaction on the water's surface gives you a good idea of the processes that occur when a large bolide strikes the surface of a planet.