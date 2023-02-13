10 incredible facts about the largest animal on Earth – the blue whale

Blue whales are usually found far offshore and migrate seasonally to breeding and feeding grounds. However, they are most commonly seen in the Gulf of California in Mexico, along the California coast, in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada, and off Sri Lanka.

Today, only a fraction remains of the number of blue whales that once roamed the seas. This is due to hunting, as the whale’s oil was once highly prized, injuries from entanglements in commercial fishing gear, and disruption from shipping. Blue whales have been protected from hunting since 1966, and today the populations of some species appear to be slowly recovering. The species is still listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List, and the Antarctic sub-species is listed as critically endangered – its population is thought to be at less than 1% of its pre-whaling size.

Ten amazing facts about the blue whale

Blue Whale gremlin/iStock

1. The blue whale is the largest animal to have ever lived

And yes, that includes the dinosaurs. The largest blue whale ever recorded weighed around 200 tons and was 100 feet long (33 meters). That’s as long as three school buses from end to end. As you would expect, their organs are also enormous – their arteries are large enough for a child to crawl through, and the blue whale’s heart is the size of a small car (but weighs much less, at around 400 pounds). Their tongue alone can weigh as much as an elephant. However, the blue whale's brain is much smaller, at around 12 pounds – although that still makes it one of the largest animal brains.

2. The blue whale is a baleen whale

This means they have fringed plates of a material called baleen instead of teeth. Baleen is made of keratin, the same protein that makes up your fingernails and hair. Baleen whales eat krill, a tiny aquatic crustacean resembling shrimp. At peak feeding season, a blue whale may consume up to 40 million krill daily, or around 8,000 pounds. The whales feed by gulping in huge mouthfuls of water; their massive tongue then forces the water out through the overlapping baleen plates, leaving the krill behind to be swallowed.

3. Like all whales, the blue whale evolved from a four-legged land mammal that lived around 48 million years ago

Their ancient ancestor, dubbed Pakicetus, was only around 1.8 meters long. After moving into the oceans, the toothed whales evolved filter feeding and grew larger as they adapted to the increased abundance of food. This process accelerated after a rise in ocean upwelling, which occurred sometime around five million years ago and resulted in a great abundance of krill. The enormous size of the blue whale may be a result of their specializing in lunge feeding – evolving huge mouths and bodies to enable them to capture more krill than other species.