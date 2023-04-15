India joins global effort to detect gravitational waves with new LIGO venture

Jitendra Singh, Union minister for space and technology, stated that 174 acres of land had been acquired in the Hingoli district, Maharashtra for the observatory- a third of its kind and the first outside the US.

“Indian S&T will leap-frog in a number of cutting-edge frontiers of great national relevance, in particular quantum-sensing and metrology,” said Tarun Souradeep, director of the Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru, and former spokesperson of LIGO-India to The Hindu.

An aerial photo of Virgo detector LIGO Caltech

Gravitational waves are considered to be ripples in the fabric of spacetime. These are emitted by astronomical objects such as black holes and neutron stars.

Although first predicted by Albert Einstein in 1916, the first indirect evidence of gravitational waves would not be recorded until 1974, when orbital decay of the Hulse–Taylor binary pulsar was observed.

In 2015, gravitational waves were detected by LIGO (laser interferometers), a scientific achievement whose significance was recognized by winning the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2017.

LIGO, a giant L-shaped instrument, consists of two 4 km long arms- concrete structures that protect vacuum tubes residing inside. Each arm shoots laser pulses simultaneously that bounce off a mirror at the end and return to the vertex. A detector checks if these return at the same time.