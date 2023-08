India's Chandrayaan-3 rover has officially confirmed the presence of sulfur and other elements on the south pole of the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) reported. Tasked with finding frozen water as its primary mission, this new discovery is also important and a great achievement for the Indian team.

Lunar sulfur confirmed

The Indian Space Research Organization announced that the rover's laser-induced spectroscope detected several elements, including aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon on the lunar surface.

"The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the first-ever in-situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole. These in-situ measurements confirm the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region unambiguously, something that was not feasible by the instruments onboard the orbiters," the ISRO reported.