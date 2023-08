The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 achieved a major mission milestone on August 5.

The spacecraft successfully entered lunar orbit after orbiting Earth five to six times in an elliptical cycle for over a week. Employing a slingshot maneuver, it adopted an approach that propelled it into translunar orbit, where it became ensnared by the gravitational pull of the Moon.

The agency also released the first visuals of Earth's natural satellite acquired by the spacecraft.

The video, which was shared on X (previously Twitter), showed a close-up look at the pockmarked Moon from various angles.

The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/xQtVyLTu0c — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 6, 2023

On July 14, India launched its third lunar mission onboard the powerhouse Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LM-3) rocket from the spaceport at Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.